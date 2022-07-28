Man dies after shooting in northern Alberta

A 35-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Woodland Cree First Nation earlier this week.

Police were dispatched to a complaint of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim was treated on scene and taken by air ambulance to an Edmonton hospital, where he died of his injuries.

A shelter in place order was issued for the community around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, and lifted around 7 a.m. the next morning.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes has now taken over the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Woodland Cree Nation is made up of four reserves in northern Alberta, about 500 km northwest of Edmonton.

With files from The Canadian Press