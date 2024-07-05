EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man dies following motorcycle crash last week

    An Edmonton Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A man hospitalized after he crashed into a median while riding a motorcycle in southeast Edmonton has died from his injuries.

    According to a GoFundMe page raising money for his family, Karl Escabillas died in hospital on Wednesday eight days after the crash.

    A post on the Facebook page Ride In Paradise Memorial - Edmonton said Escabillas was at the University of Alberta hospital in a comatose state for five days following the crash June 25 before waking up on Monday but dying two days later.

    Edmonton police said in a media release Friday the 23-year-old had lost control of his Suzuki GSXR 600 motorcycle on the northbound exit ramp at 91 Street and Anthony Henday Drive.

    Paramedics took him to hospital with serious injuries.

    Police say the death is the fifth motorcycle fatality of 2024.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Biden rejects independent medical evaluation in ABC interview as he fights to stay in race

    U.S. President Joe Biden, fighting to save his endangered reelection effort, used a highly anticipated TV interview Friday to repeatedly reject taking an independent medical evaluation that would show voters he is up for serving another term in office while blaming his disastrous debate performance on a 'bad episode' and saying there were 'no indications of any serious condition.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News