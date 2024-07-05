Man dies following motorcycle crash last week

A man hospitalized after he crashed into a median while riding a motorcycle in southeast Edmonton has died from his injuries.

According to a GoFundMe page raising money for his family, Karl Escabillas died in hospital on Wednesday eight days after the crash.

A post on the Facebook page Ride In Paradise Memorial - Edmonton said Escabillas was at the University of Alberta hospital in a comatose state for five days following the crash June 25 before waking up on Monday but dying two days later.

Edmonton police said in a media release Friday the 23-year-old had lost control of his Suzuki GSXR 600 motorcycle on the northbound exit ramp at 91 Street and Anthony Henday Drive.

Paramedics took him to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the death is the fifth motorcycle fatality of 2024.