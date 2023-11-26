EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man dies in early morning Anthony Henday crash Sunday

    A man is dead after crashing on Ray Gibbon Drive and Anthony Henday Drive Sunday morning. Police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton) A man is dead after crashing on Ray Gibbon Drive and Anthony Henday Drive Sunday morning. Police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

    A man is dead after an Sunday morning crash in northwest Edmonton.

    Around 5 a.m., a single vehicle crash was reported near Ray Gibbon Drive and Anthony Henday Drive northwest.

    Police found a dark blue 2008 Dodge Ram rolled over. A man, believed to be in his 30s, was found several feet away.

    Officers believe the man was ejected from the truck when it crashed. He did not survive.

    Investigators believe speed is a factor in the crash, and they are asking anyone with information on the driver or dashcam footage of the crash to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

    Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News