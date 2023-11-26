Man dies in early morning Anthony Henday crash Sunday

A man is dead after an Sunday morning crash in northwest Edmonton.

Around 5 a.m., a single vehicle crash was reported near Ray Gibbon Drive and Anthony Henday Drive northwest.

Police found a dark blue 2008 Dodge Ram rolled over. A man, believed to be in his 30s, was found several feet away.

Officers believe the man was ejected from the truck when it crashed. He did not survive.

Investigators believe speed is a factor in the crash, and they are asking anyone with information on the driver or dashcam footage of the crash to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.