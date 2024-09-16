Man dies in head-on collision on northern Alberta highway

A man is dead after a head-on collision Friday in northern Alberta.

Police in Fort Vermillion said in a media release Monday that officers responded at 5:50 a.m. Friday to a report of a collision between a pick-up truck and a sport-utility vehicle (SUV) northeast of La Crete.

Mounties said the 31-year-old man driving the SUV died at the scene on Highway 697 at Township Road 1070, about 12 kilometres northeast of La Crete.

They said the 43-year-old man driving the truck was seriously injured and was taken to hospital in High Level by ground ambulance. RCMP told CTV News Edmonton on Monday night they did not have an update on the truck driver's condition.

RCMP also told CTV News Edmonton both men in the collision are from La Crete, a hamlet of 3,856 people that is 550 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Police said use of alcohol or drugs are not considered factors in the collision.