Edmonton police said a 40-year-old man had succumbed to his injuries in hospital, less than two weeks after his motorcycle crashed on Saskatchewan Drive.

Back on May 3, 2018, EPS said the man was driving his motorcycle east on Saskatchewan Drive from 116 Street, when it’s believed he lost control of his motorcycle.

Police said the driver and his bike skidded for several meters before hitting a curb on the south side of the road.

He was treated on the scene and rushed to hospital by paramedics, with serious injuries.

On Friday, May 11, police said he died in hospital.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

EPS said this death was Edmonton’s second traffic fatality of 2018.