A 31-year-old man is dead after rolling over his off-highway vehicle (OHV) near Athabasca on Saturday afternoon.

RCMP responded to a report of a collision near Grossmont Road, west of Athabasca, at approximately 4:40 p.m.

The lone occupant of the OHV was pronounced dead on scene, RCMP said.

Police is investigating the factors that led to the collision.