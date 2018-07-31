Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man dies in police custody northeast of Edmonton, ASIRT investigating
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 1:40PM MDT
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man died in a confrontation with St. Paul RCMP early Tuesday.
Mounties responded to a St. Paul hotel after a man started to breaking windows in the building.
The man became unresponsive after a physical confrontation with police, RCMP said. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.
A police officer sustained minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.