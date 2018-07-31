The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man died in a confrontation with St. Paul RCMP early Tuesday.

Mounties responded to a St. Paul hotel after a man started to breaking windows in the building.

The man became unresponsive after a physical confrontation with police, RCMP said. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

A police officer sustained minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.