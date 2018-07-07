A man is dead after a single-vehicle collision on a highway near Janvier, Alberta Friday night.

Wood Buffalo RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 881 near kilometre marker 215 just before 6 p.m. Police said the rollover happened approximately two kilometres north of the Janvier turnoff.

The male driver died in the collision and the two female passengers were airlifted to hospital, RCMP said. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Janvier is approximately 400 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.