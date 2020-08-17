EDMONTON -- An 80-year-old man from Bonnyville died on Sunday after rolling an off-road vehicle on a steep trail, RCMP believe.

The man was reported missing around 4:30 p.m. after he had not returned from a trip in the Bonnyville, Cold Lake and Ashmont area.

A member of the public found the rolled vehicle and the dead man near Muriel Lake two hours later.

Police are investigating, but said preliminary work has not revealed anything suspicious about the death.

Muriel Lake is located south of Bonnyville, about 240 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.