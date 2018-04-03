A man is dead following a single-vehicle collision near St. Paul on Saturday afternoon, RCMP said.

Mounties responded to the crash on Highway 29, east of St. Paul, at approximately 5 p.m.

The three occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital, where the driver succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision, and blowing snow and ice on the roads were reported at the time.

RCMP is investigating the collision.

St. Paul is approximately 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.