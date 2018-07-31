Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man dies in small plane crash near Grande Prairie
This small plane crashed east of Grande Prairie on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (Kevin Pellerin)
A man is dead after he crashed a small plane near Grande Prairie Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred near Range Road 52 at approximately 2 p.m.
The victim, a 43-year-old man, was the lone occupant of the plane.
Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigated the cause of the crash.