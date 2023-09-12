Man dies in south Edmonton apartment after police receive weapons complaint

The homicide unit is investigating the death of a man in south Edmonton early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a weapons complaint inside an apartment building at 83 Avenue and 101 Street around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male with serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.