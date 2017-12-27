A man is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 897 near Lloydminster Wednesday morning.

Kitscoty RCMP responded to the crash at 9:40 a.m. Police said an SUV travelling north on Highway 897 lost control due to icy road conditions and hit a southbound pickup truck.

The 41-year-old SUV driver from Saskatoon was pronounced dead on scene, RCMP said. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The male driver of the truck driver was not injured, but an adult female was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Three other adults were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic on Highway 897 was rerouted for several hours, but it reopened to the public around 3:30 p.m.

Mounties are investigating the collision, but alcohol is not considered a factor.