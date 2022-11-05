Man dies while in police custody, ASIRT investigating

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a man died while in custody following an incident on Thursday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, Edmonton police were called to a reported break and enter in progress at a business near 104 Street and Jasper Avenue.

When officers got to the area, they saw a man "who appeared to be intoxicated" who was "travelling unsafely across Jasper Avenue" near where the break and enter was reported, according to EPS.

"Officers arrested the male, who resisted," added police in a news release. "Officers placed him in the back of a prisoner transport and called for EMS assistance.

"A short time later, the male began to lose consciousness."

Officers provided emergency medical assistance until EMS arrived to treat and take the man to hospital. The man was pronounced dead at 12:21 a.m.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been notified of the death and is investigating.