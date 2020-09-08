EDMONTON -- RCMP are investigating after a man and his dog were found dead on the side of the road in northern Alberta Monday morning.

Peace Regional Mounties were called to Township Road 812 when a driver spotted a dead man and a dog at 9:12 a.m. The 28-year-old man and his dog, a black Labrador, were struck and killed by a vehicle, police said.

The initial investigation found two men were travelling in a beige GMC 4x4 truck between 10 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday when it went off the road at Township Road 812 between Range Road 200 and 201, struck a culvert and stopped in a creek.

One man believed to be the passenger was found in the truck with non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said. The other man was found dead on the road, along with the dog, approximately two-and-a-half kilometres away from his truck.

Police believe the man and dog were on the road when they were hit. He was wearing a red hoodie, black sweatpants and a black hat.

Mounties are asking anyone with information on both collision to call them at 780-624-6677 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.