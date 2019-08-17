A man in Camrose escaped Mounties twice Saturday afternoon, stealing a member's RCMP vehicle during one attempt to flee.

Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious person and stolen property near a rural home around Saturday morning.

Two men were identified as being wanted from various jurisdictions, and police found them a few hours later. However, the men managed to flee on ATVs to Camrose, where they were later tracked to a home on 51 Avenue.

"They were in the house for some time," said RCMP Corp. Ron Bunbry.

"This incident occurred over several hours. So we first responded at approximately 5:30 a.m. and then from start to finish, the suspects were taken into custody at approiximately 4:15 a.m."

Mounties eventually entered the home after obtaining a search warrant and arrested the two men.

While in custody, one of the men was able to escape in an RCMP vehicle. Camrose resident Carol Lorenzen capture the moment--and foot chase by one officer--on video.

"I was thinking, 'How's he going to steer?'" she recalled. "You know, I hope he doesn't hit anybody or, you know, get hurt himself."

The police vehicle was found a few blocks away.

"With some eye-witnesses viewing what was going on, we were able to determine very quickly that the suspect fled on foot into a wooded area," Bunbry said.

RCMP Police Dog Services and Air Services helped in taking the man into custody. He had sustianed minor injuries.

No members of the public or police were injured in the incident, and multiple charges are pending against both men.