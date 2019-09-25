Man extracted from pickup truck after crash in west Edmonton
A five-tonne truck hit a pickup truck in west Edmonton Wednesday morning, sending a man to hospital and partially closing the road.
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 12:26PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A man had to be extracted from his pickup truck after he was hit by a five-tonne truck in west Edmonton Wednesday morning.
Police responded to a crash near the intersection of 107 Avenue and 178 Street at approximately 8:20 a.m.
The truck was heading east on 107 Avenue when it hit a Ford F-150 heading north on 178 Street, police said.
Firefighters extracted the driver of the Ford F-150, police said. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The road is partially closed, and traffic is moving slowly, police said.