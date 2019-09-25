EDMONTON -- A man had to be extracted from his pickup truck after he was hit by a five-tonne truck in west Edmonton Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a crash near the intersection of 107 Avenue and 178 Street at approximately 8:20 a.m.

The truck was heading east on 107 Avenue when it hit a Ford F-150 heading north on 178 Street, police said.

Firefighters extracted the driver of the Ford F-150, police said. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road is partially closed, and traffic is moving slowly, police said.