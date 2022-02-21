Man facing 11 hit-and-run charges after series of Fort Saskatchewan crashes

A man is facing 21 criminal charges in relation to a hit-and-run spree in Fort Saskatchewan on Saturday.

The list of charges against Jordan Lee Jaworski, 34, include 11 counts of failure to stop or remain at the scene of an accident, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, robbery, and resisting a peace officer.

Local Mounties said they started getting calls about hit-and-runs in the southbound lane of Highway 15, in the north end of Fort Saskatchewan, around 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 19. Some were sideswiped and rammed off the road, police say.

The same suspect vehicle was involved in all of the incidents, RCMP said.

Then, the driver reportedly turned east onto 101 Street, and south onto a service road at 88 Avenue. Jaworski is accused of hitting several vehicles in the parking lot of a gas station and No Frills there, as well as one pedestrian, whose "minor injuries" required hospital treatment.

Police say Jaworski, driving a 2017 Dodge Ram, headed south on 86 Avenue and crashed head on with another vehicle at the intersection of 101 Street. He reportedly fled the scene by driving east until police stopped and arrested him.

The condition of the person or people in the other vehicle involved in the head-on crash is not known.

RCMP are asking for victims and witnesses to contact them at 780-997-7900.