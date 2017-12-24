A series of overnight collisions in Strathcona County ended with a 26-year-old man in custody and a 21-year-old woman in the hospital with critical injuries.

Mounties responded to a hit-and-run collision on Baseline Road at 11:51 p.m. A man in a stolen Mercedes Benz SUV collided with a vehicle at the intersection, RCMP said.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit, a Sherwood Park woman, was taken to an Edmonton hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The man fled the scene in a Honda Accord that belonged to a witness who stopped to assist at the scene of the collision.

He then crashed the Accord into a pole at the intersection of Baseline Road and Clover Bar Road, and fled on foot, police said.

After the second crash, the man broke into a residence and stole the keys for a Ford Explorer, and fled the residence in the third stolen vehicle, RCMP said.

He crashed the Explorer into a fence, and fled on foot once again, police said.

With the assistance of police dog services and members of the public, Strathcona County RCMP arrested the man in the Clarkdale neighbourhood at approximately 2:24 a.m. Sunday.

The 26-year-old man is wanted for multiple warrants in Manitoba, RCMP said.

He is facing 19 charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle, police said.

RCMP said the 26-year-old cannot be named because charges have not been sworn.