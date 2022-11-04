Man facing 3 charges in connection to St. Paul shooting

A St. Paul man has been charged in connection to a shooting in his own community.

A woman was shot near the town's provincial courthouse in the early morning of Oct. 16. Her injuries were described as not life threatening at the time.

On Friday, RCMP announced a 38-year-old man had been arrested and was charged with discharging a firearm with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and careless use of a firearm.

He is being kept in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 10.