EDMONTON -- A 29-year-old man is facing a string of charges in connection with three violent assaults Saturday morning.

Police were called to the area of 151 Avenue and 93 Street after it was reported that a man threw an object at a homeowner’s window, and then allegedly attempted to stab him after being confronted.

The homeowner did not sustain serious injuries.

The man then fled down the street, along the way allegedly vandalizing parked vehicles before stabbing another man who was on his front lawn.

The 45-year-old victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital.

The man continued down the street and assaulted a third person, who was taking photos of the incident with his phone. They managed to get away unharmed.

Police later found the accused around 1 p.m. in the area of 87 Street and 146 Avenue the same day and ran after him.

The man was combative with officers and a Taser had to be deployed to arrest him. He was taken to hospital by EMS before being taken in custody.

Jared Graham Cyre, 29, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon (x2), assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, mischief under $5,000 (x7) , obstruction and resisting arrest.

Investigators also determined that the accused allegedly tried to set fire to a vehicle previous to the above incidents. He is facing a charge of attempted arson as a result.