The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said a man in his 20s had been charged, after a phone found at the Clareview Transit Station was turned in to police in mid-May.

Police said they were contacted by a citizen who found the phone, and then turned it in to officers at Northeast Division. Officers then tried to identify the owner of the phone.

Investigators found evidence of child pornography on the device and launched an investigation. A search warrant was executed at the suspect’s home, and a number of items were seized.

On Thursday, police said a 28-year-old male suspect had been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, making child pornography, accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The suspect was arrested following an investigation involving EPS Child Protection Services, ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit and the Zebra Child Protection Centre.

Police said the suspect’s name was not being released in order to protect the victim, a female minor.

The Zebra Child Protection Centre is providing support to the victim.