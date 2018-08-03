A Wetaskiwin man has been charged with several robbery and weapon-related offences after crimes in 14 south Edmonton businesses.

Between May 13 and July 16, the man entered convenience and liquor stores with weapons, which included a crow bar and box cutter, and demanded cash from employees, EPS said.

None of the clerks were injured during the robberies.

Joshua Werner, 22, was arrested near Innisfail Thursday during a traffic stop.

He is facing 31 robbery and weapons-related charges.