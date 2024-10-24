EDMONTON
    • Man facing gun, drug, assault charges after domestic violence call

    An RCMP cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    A man is facing charges after he was arrested by High Level RCMP for allegedly forcing girlfriend into confinement and physically assaulting her earlier this month.

    On Oct. 7, RCMP officers entered a residence under an emergency situation where the couple were staying and were able to rescue the woman, arresting her partner.

    A warrant to search the house was carried out where police found seven guns, including one restricted firearm, gun ammunition, suspected cocaine and body armour.

    The man has been charged with:

    • seven counts of possession of a firearm;
    • possession of an unauthorized firearm without a licence;
    • using firearm in the commision offence;
    • forcible confinement;
    • assault causing bodily harm;
    • assault; and
    • uttering threats.

    The man was released on $500 cash bail with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4 at the High Level Alberta Court of Justice.

