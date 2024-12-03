Man facing multiple charges in connection with shooting south of Edmonton

Charges have been laid in a shooting south of Edmonton more than three months ago.

Mounties were called to Wetaskiwin Hospital on Aug. 22 after a man was dropped off with several gunshot wounds.

The next day, police executed a search warrant at a home in Gwynne, Alta., about 14 kilometres east of Wetaskiwin and seized a handgun and ammunition.

A man described by RCMP as combative was also arrested.

A 51-year-old man from Gwynne has now been charged with assault on police, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm while knowing possession is unauthorized and three counts of breach of a release order.

He was held in custody until Sept. 26 and then released on conditions.

On Friday, a second search warrant was issued at the Gwynne home and the following additional charges were laid against the man:

discharge firearm with intent;

aggravated assault;

possession of a firearm in the commission of an offence;

careless use of a firearm;

pointing a firearm;

possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose; and

unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The man remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on Thursday.