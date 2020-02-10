EDMONTON -- A 25-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault after a string of stabbings left one man dead and two more in hospital last weekend.

On Feb. 8, Mounties responded around 4 p.m. to reports of a stabbing at a residence in Wabasca, about 300 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Hughie Decoine, 27, was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries. Two other men were flown to an Edmonton hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Jordon Alook, 25, is scheduled to appear in Desmarais Provincial Court on Feb 13.