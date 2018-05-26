A man is facing weapons charges after he barricated himself in a downtown Edmonton residence overnight Friday.

Police responded to a residence in the area of 106 Avenue and 106 Street at approximately 7:30 p.m. There were four people inside and officers were prevented from entering the residence, EPS said.

Three individuals left the residence and were taken into police custody, while a fourth person remained inside.

EPS negotiated with the man into the morning hours. Christopher Lamant, 34, surrendered himself at 4 a.m., EPS said.

He has been charged with a number of weapon-related charges, including two counts of careless storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm, police said.

No one was injured during the incident.