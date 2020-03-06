EDMONTON -- The crash that resulted in the closure of the traffic circle at 107 Avenue and 142 Street during the Friday morning commute was preempted by a police chase hours earlier.

Edmonton police found a Dodge Ram registered to a person considered "armed and dangerous" and wanted on several firearm-related warrants at approximately 1:45 a.m.

The driver attempted to flee police in the area of 124 Street and 107 Avenue and eventually lost control on 142 Street, coming to a rest on the driver's side, police said.

There were five people in the truck. Four were able to get out, but firefighters had to rescue a man pinned inside, police said. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The other four were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No charges have been laid, police said.

The traffic circle reopened just before 8 a.m.