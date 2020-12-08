EDMONTON -- A critically hurt woman and a dead man were found with a ditched vehicle in Lamont County on Saturday.

Police haven't called the circumstances suspicious, but are investigating the incident and the man's cause of death at the scene.

He was 33 years old. His name hasn't been released.

The 29-year-old woman was taken to hospital.

RCMP said the suspicious vehicle complaint was made around 7:20 a.m.

The vehicle was found on Range Road 182.