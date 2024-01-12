Man found dead during police call in Alberta Avenue neighbourhood

A man's death in north-central Edmonton on Wednesday is being investigated by police as suspicious.

Officers found the 37-year-old dead in a home near 118 Avenue and 95A Street around 9:40 p.m. when they responded to a trouble not known call.

The homicide unit is investigating "due to suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death," Edmonton Police Service said in a news release.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS or Crime Stoppers.