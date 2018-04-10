A 24-year-old man was found dead in rural Strathcona County Monday night.

Strathcona County RCMP officers were dispatched to Township Road 515 and Range Road 234 at 9:20 p.m. after a body was located on the road, Cpl. Laurel Scott said.

The Edmonton Major Crimes Unit responded to assist Strathcona County RCMP and took over the investigation.

RCMP said they will issue an update when more information is available.

Anyone with knowledge to this suspicious death is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741.