Man found dead in SUV, Edmonton homicide detectives on the case

Police are looking for help in the suspicious death of a man found in a vehicle in north Edmonton Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene at 163 Avenue and 103 Street at 7:22 a.m.

The man was already dead inside the vehicle. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Edmonton Police Service did not release the name or age of the man or any information about what may have caused his death.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious involving a white SUV in the area between the 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday is to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.