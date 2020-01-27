Man found dead in west Edmonton, police investigating if death is suspicious
Published Monday, January 27, 2020 9:00AM MST Last Updated Monday, January 27, 2020 11:31AM MST
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service is investigating whether a man's death outside a west Edmonton commercial building was suspicious.
Officers responded to a business in the area of 156 Street and 112 Avenue at approximately 7 a.m. and found a dead man upon arrival.
Police are working to determine whether his death was suspicious.