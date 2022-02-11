Man found dead near Rabbit Hill, Edmonton homicide detectives investigating

Police in Edmonton are investigating the death of a man who was found by the roadside on the southwest edge of the city Thursday afternoon.

The victim's body was found at roughly 4 p.m., in the area of Township Road 510A and Range Road 255A near Rabbit Hill Snow Resort, Edmonton Police Service said in a Friday news release.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

EPS released no further information, but said tips can be submitted by calling the service at 780-423-4567 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.