Police in Fort McMurray are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found on a road .

Authorities were called to an access road between Grayling Crescent and Abasand Drive at about 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The road was closed for nearly 12 hours while they investigated the incident.

Wood Buffalo RCMP said they do not believe this was a random act.

RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit from Edmonton has been called in to assist the investigation.

The man is believed to be in his 30s. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday in Edmonton.

Anyone with surveillance footage of any local “suspicious activity” recorded between midnight and 5:40 a.m. is asked to share the video with police.

RCMP are asking people with information about the incident to contact the local detachment. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477(TIPS) or online.