

CTV Edmonton





Police are looking for witnesses after a 32-year-old man was killed in a crash in northern Alberta.

An RCMP officer came across the scene of a single vehicle crash on Highway 754, 10 kilometres east of Wabasca around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A 32-year-old man from Wabasca was found outside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for anyone who may have picked up any hitch hikers on Highway 754 that morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Demarais RCMP at 780-891-3765 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Wabasca is about 322 kilometres north of Edmonton.