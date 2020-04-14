EDMONTON -- Police and paramedics rushed to help a man who was lying wounded on a residential sidewalk north of downtown Edmonton Tuesday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. near the corner of 101 Street and 114 Avenue.

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) confirmed the man had serious, but not life-threatening injuries, and was undergoing surgery in a nearby hospital.

EPS believed the victim was injured during a confrontation on the street, but would not say exactly how it started or how his wounds occurred.

Police had large sections of sidewalk taped off and several cruisers parked along 101 Street.

A uniformed officer was knocking on doors of homes in the area and was heard asking residents for security video.

A woman witnessed the aftermath of the incident from her front yard.

She described what she saw to CTV News Edmonton, and provided a photo, but asked not to be identified for her safety.

“I just saw a guy lying on the ground there and the cops were holding his wounds. EMS was there and they put him on stretcher and brought him out of here in a hurry,” the resident said.

“It’s crazy. I just moved so it makes you feel unsafe,” she added.

Police said it appeared the suspect was not known to the victim and no arrest had been made as of 8:30 p.m.