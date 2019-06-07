The man found unconscious and injured in downtown Edmonton early Wednesday morning died Friday.

Police found the man in the area of 106 Avenue and 96 Street at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Jeremy Morrison, 24, died in hospital Friday.

An autopsy has been scheduled for June 11.

EPS Homicide detectives are looking to speak with anyone who was in that area where Morrison was found late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Witnesses are asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.