Man found unresponsive in northeast Edmonton pool

A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition Sunday afternoon after he had been located in a pool in northeast Edmonton.

According to Alberta Health Services, paramedics responded to an event at Green Manor Gardens, near 29 Street and 130 Avenue, for reports of an unresponsive 45-year-old man found in a pool at the complex.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News that the man was pulled from the pool and then taken to hospital.

No further information was available.

