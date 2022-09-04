Man found unresponsive in northeast Edmonton pool
A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition Sunday afternoon after he had been located in a pool in northeast Edmonton.
According to Alberta Health Services, paramedics responded to an event at Green Manor Gardens, near 29 Street and 130 Avenue, for reports of an unresponsive 45-year-old man found in a pool at the complex.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News that the man was pulled from the pool and then taken to hospital.
No further information was available.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Kyra Markov
