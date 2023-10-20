Man had 2 handguns when he was shot and killed by 4 Edmonton officers last year: ASIRT

A 55-year-old man who was shot and killed by Edmonton police officers in March of last year had two handguns, methamphetamine in his system and a written warning for police, according to a watchdog report released Friday.

The man, who has not been publicly named by police or the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, was tased twice before he was shot by four officers.

On March 25, 2022, two off-duty officers were arriving to work at Edmonton Police Service headquarters downtown at around 6:30 a.m. when they reported hearing a gunshot.

They saw a man at a picnic table and believed he had a black pistol in his hand, the ASIRT report states. The officers called for backup.

"A long line of 13 police officers followed [the man] as he walked backwards away from them," states the report, which refers to the deceased only as "Affected Person."

"[He] did not comply with police direction to drop the firearm he was holding. [He] told the officers he was holding a 12-gauge shotgun."

Officers tased the man twice, but the shocks were ineffective. It's believed that's because he was wearing baggy clothes at the time.

When the man and the officers reached 95 Street and 105 Avenue, the ASIRT report states he raised his gun toward police.

"Four subject officers then fired at [him], hitting him multiple times," it says.

Police reported finding two pistols and two "single shot pipe shotguns" in the man's possession. Further tests revealed only the handguns actually worked.

There was also a notebook found on the man, with diary entries.

"I was tormeting [sic] the cops to come after me to take me out because I won’t stop for them," one of them said.

Two witnesses were interviewed at the scene. Neither saw police shoot the man, but before it happened one reported to investigators that he told her: "Careful lady, I’m not going to hurt you…I don’t want to hurt you…careful."

The autopsy concluded the man died of multiple gunshot wounds and that he had methamphetamine in his body that was "above the established threshold indicative of impaired driving."

ASIRT cleared all of the officers involved, determining their actions were justified in the face of a "lethal threat given his possession of the firearm, and his refusal to drop it, notwithstanding numerous commands to do so."

"While the death of [the man] is unfortunate, the force used by the subject officers was necessary and reasonable in all the circumstances," states the report signed by ASIRT Executive Director Mike Ewenson.