

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





The 32-year-old who was hit by a dump truck in west Edmonton last week has succumbed to his injuries.

On Jan. 16, EPS said a dump truck on Stony Plain Road hit a man who stepped in front of the vehicle near the 215 Street overpass.

The man who was struck was treated and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He died on Thursday, EPS said.

Charges won’t be laid against the driver of the truck.