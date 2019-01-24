Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man hit by dump truck succumbs to injuries
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Stony Plain Road near 215 Street.
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 4:44PM MST
The 32-year-old who was hit by a dump truck in west Edmonton last week has succumbed to his injuries.
On Jan. 16, EPS said a dump truck on Stony Plain Road hit a man who stepped in front of the vehicle near the 215 Street overpass.
The man who was struck was treated and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He died on Thursday, EPS said.
Charges won’t be laid against the driver of the truck.