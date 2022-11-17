Man hit by several vehicles dies on northern Alberta highway: RCMP
Police are investigating after the body of a man was found on a highway in northern Alberta.
According to RCMP, the man’s body was found shortly after midnight on Tuesday on Highway 35 near Paddle Prairie.
The man’s body had injuries consistent with being struck by more than one vehicle.
He has been identified as a 32-year-old resident of Paddle Prairie.
Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call High Level RCMP at 780-926-2226 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Paddle Prairie is about 711 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
