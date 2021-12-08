Man hospitalized after falling off escalator in Rogers Place

A man is in hospital after falling off an escalator at Rogers Place on Tuesday night.

Alberta Health Services says EMS took a man in his late 20s to hospital in serious but stable condition after falling from an escalator inside Rogers Place.

Oilers officials say after Tuesday night's game a man was seated on the handrail and fell backward off the escalator.

"We have been in contact with the patron's family to express our support and right now our thoughts are with them and we wish them the best for a full recovery," said a statement from the Oilers.

Officials with the organization say they're gathering information and will have more to share at a later date.