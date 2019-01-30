Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man hospitalized after getting hand caught in Zamboni
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 12:20PM MST
A staff member at the Meadows Recreation Centre was taken to hospital on Wednesday morning after his hand was caught in the auger of a Zamboni.
Emergency crews were called to the rec centre at 10:25 a.m.
A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says firefighters were able to free the man from the machine shortly after they arrived.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance in stable condition.