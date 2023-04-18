Man hospitalized after hitting power pole in stolen truck: Edmonton police

The scene of a crash on 18 Street just south of Anthony Henday Drive in Edmonton on April 18, 2023. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) The scene of a crash on 18 Street just south of Anthony Henday Drive in Edmonton on April 18, 2023. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island