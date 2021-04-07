Advertisement
Man hospitalized after medical issue ends in crash on Jasper: police
Published Wednesday, April 7, 2021 9:29AM MDT
Part of Jasper Avenue was closed the evening of April 6, 2021, after a driver crashed their SUV into a barrier. Police believed the male driver suffered a medical emergency.
EDMONTON -- Part of Jasper Avenue was closed Tuesday night after a driver crashed their SUV into a barrier.
Police believe the man driving the SUV suffered a medical issue. He was taken to hospital.
The major collisions unit of Edmonton Police Service is investigating.