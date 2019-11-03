EDMONTON-- A man was sent to hospital Sunday morning after he was stabbed.

Police responded to the area of 120 Avenue and 82 Street at approximately 9:30 a.m. after reports of a fight between two men.

One man was reportedly stabbed during the encounter, with the male suspect fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The man was transported to the University of Alberta hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A short time later police located the vehicle and suspect and took the man into custody.

Police continue to investigate and charges are pending.