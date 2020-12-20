Advertisement
Man hurt in Saturday night incident; police won't confirm shooting
Published Sunday, December 20, 2020 9:57AM MST
EDMONTON -- A man walked into the Varscona Hotel Saturday night telling staff he had been shot.
Police confirmed to CTV News Edmonton the next day that they were called to the business at 82 Avenue and 108 Street and that the man had "non-life threatening" injuries – but wouldn't give any more details.
A communications officer said investigators were unsure where or when the victim was hurt as he was being uncooperative.
