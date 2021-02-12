Advertisement
Man in 20s expected to survive after being struck by car on Whyte Avenue
A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being hit by a car while crossing Whyte Avenue on Thursday night.
The man was walking in a crosswalk near 93 Street when he was hit. Police say the do not walk signal was flashing at the time.
The driver remained on scene and no charges are expected to be laid.