EDMONTON -- Investigators say they've tentatively identified a man in his 20s as the person found Friday near Highway 21 and Township Road.

RCMP say officers found the deceased male with visible injuries. Officers are treating the suspicious death as a homicide.

Police are seeking anyone with dashcam video who was travelling on Highway 21 between Highway 16 and Fort Saskatchewan on Dec 17 between 10:45 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.

The roads in the area were closed for several hours on Friday as police investigated.

The RCMP's Major Crime Unit continues to investigate. An autoposy has been scheduled for Dec 22.